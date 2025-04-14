NC State Basketball Now Pursuing Huge EuroLeague Pro
With the rise of NIL in college hoops, the stage is beginning to draw more and more attention from promising foreign players. Certain programs, such as Duke with Khaman Maluach, have been taking advantage, and it appears the NC State basketball recruiters are also considering that option in building the 2025-26 Wolfpack roster.
On Sunday, 247Sports’ Dushawn London reported that Congolese big man Paul Mbiya is in the process of scheduling a visit with first-year NC State basketball head coach Will Wade and his cohorts while viewing the college route as a real possibility.
Mbiya has also declared for the 2025 NBA Draft. However, he's scheduling a few visits in case he ends up going to school instead. In addition to the Wolfpack, the big man is interested in Kansas and Kansas State.
After spending time at the NBA Academy in Africa, the 6-foot-10, 220-pound Mbiya took his game to the EuroLeague, most recently playing for French professional team ASVEL.
He has reportedly been playing basketball for only a few years. So, he'd likely be a bit raw if he was to wind up with the Wolfpack in Raleigh.
That said, Mbiya's size and length alone could equate to him being a dominant rebounder and serious rim protector. Perhaps that is what's most appealing to Wade and his staff.
The deadline to withdraw from the NBA Draft and retain college eligibility is June 15. In other words, it could be quite some time before the NC State basketball program finds out if it indeed has a shot at landing Paul Mbiya.
Stay tuned to NC State Wolfpack On SI for more NC State basketball portal news.