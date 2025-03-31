All Wolfpack

NC State Basketball Firmly in Contention for Five-Star Guard

The new NC State basketball staff recently hosted former Miami prize Matthew Able.

NC State basketball head coach Will Wade
NC State basketball head coach Will Wade / Eric Canha-Imagn Images
Much of the focus around the NC State basketball program of late has been on the growing transfer portal, with newly minted Wolfpack head coach Will Wade and his staff now looking to quickly build a roster for his first year in Raleigh.

But that's not all they're up to, as the Wolfpack played host to Sagemont Prep School (Fla.) five-star guard Matthew Able over the weekend. Photos of the talented prep donning an NC State basketball jersey found their way onto social media on Sunday:

The 6-foot-5, 190-pound Able was previously committed to play for Miami. However, he reopened his recruitment after legendary coach Jim Larranaga retired midseason and left the future of the Hurricanes up in the air.

It seems that the 42-year-old Will Wade is looking to take advantage of that reopened recruitment, joining the race for his services despite no official word yet of Able holding an offer from the Wolfpack.

NC State recruiters will have their work cut out for them, as Able is being hotly pursued by a number of notable programs. He also recently checked out Alabama, Baylor, and Tennessee.

Able currently ranks No. 26 nationally and No. 6 among shooting guards on the 247Sports 2025 Composite.

Meanwhile, NC State has just one player pledged to the Wolfpack in the 2025 cycle after three-star RJ Greer opted to decommit following Wade’s hire. The lone remaining signee is Christ School (N.C.) four-star power forward Zymicah Wilkins.

