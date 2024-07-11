NC State Basketball Enters Another 2026 Recruiting Battle
Carmel Christian School (N.C.) four-star Cody Peck announced an offer from eighth-year NC State basketball head coach Kevin Keatts on Monday night. The 6-foot-10, 195-pound center becomes the fifth official Wolfpack target among rising high school juniors, as the staff in Raleigh has been a bit more active than its Tobacco Road counterparts thus far when it comes to building an early 2026 offer sheet.
Peck, who recently jumped almost 20 spots to No. 68 overall among 2026 prospects in the eyes of On3 but still doesn't appear on the 247Sports 2026 Composite, boasts over a dozen offers in his recruitment.
Roughly half of those suitors, including two more from the ACC in Wake Forest and SMU, have entered the fray within the past three weeks alone.
In early June, after watching Cody Peck compete at the Pangos All-American Camp in Las Vegas, On3's Jamie Shaw assessed the stock-rising prep's continued development and alluring potential:
"The intrigue with Cody Peck came from his size, length, and athletic fluidity. In this setting, he showed glimpses of what he could be. The skill set was coming together. He scored off jump shots, facing up and getting downhill, and lobs in transition. Still growing into his game, there is a lot already in place, but also a lot that he could grow into. On days like today, Peck's talent is hard to ignore."
The other 2026 talents on the NC State basketball recruiting wishlist are Caldwell Academy (N.C.) four-star forward Cole Cloer, Reidsville High School (N.C.) four-star forward Kendre' Harrison, Germantown High School (Miss.) five-star center Sam Funches, and John Marshall High School (Va.) four-star center Latrell Allmond.