Former NC State Basketball Guard Beginning Pro Career in Puerto Rico

Two-year NC State basketball starter Michael O’Connell is the latest member of the 2024 Final Four team to sign a professional contract.

Matt Giles

NC State basketball guard Michael O'Connell
NC State basketball guard Michael O'Connell / Kyle Terada-Imagn Images
Just over a year removed from the NC State basketball program's miraculous run to an ACC title and Final Four appearance, most of the starters from that squad are now on professional contracts overseas.

DJ Burns, DJ Horne, and Mohamed Diarra all moved on to the professional ranks following the Wolfpack’s epic journey.

But point guard Michael O’Connell returned for another season in Raleigh. Despite the 2024-25 NC State basketball team's disappointing campaign, the 6-foot-2, 195-pound New York native has now joined his former teammates in the professional ranks.

Last week, it was announced that O’Connell has signed with Criollos de Caguas to begin his professional career in the Baloncesto Superior Nacional, Puerto Rico’s top professional basketball league. 

The news popped up via the organization’s official social media with the following post:

Caguas selected O’Connell at No. 10 in the 2025 BSN Draft two months ago, and the beloved Wolfpack talent reportedly joined the team over the weekend.

As a fifth-year senior this season, O’Connell started all 31 games, posting averages of 6.4 points, 2.9 rebounds, and 3.6 assists while shooting 30.5 percent from beyond the arc.

