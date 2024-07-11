NC State Basketball Gem DJ Burns All Smiles Ahead of Pro Debut
DJ Burns is slated to make his debut in an NBA jersey on Friday afternoon as part of NBA 2K25 Summer League action in Las Vegas. In anticipation of the opportunity to showcase his abilities as a professional with the Cleveland Cavaliers, the former two-year NC State basketball forward spoke at length to the media on Wednesday.
Of course, it's no surprise the now-nationally beloved NCAA Tournament Cinderella big man appeared to be full of positive energy, evidently brightening the day of some reporters on hand.
Spencer Davies of Cavaliers On SI noted that "DJ Burns was a joy to speak with for the first time" in captioning the following highlights from their chat:
The 23-year-old from Rock Hill, S.C., whose unbelievably relentless motor and slick moves fueled the Wolfpack to one of the most unforgettable upset-filled journeys to the Final Four in March Madness history, has shed almost 50 pounds with a primary focus of proving to folks in the NBA that he can keep up on the defensive end of the floor.
There's no telling if DJ Burns' upcoming outings will equate to potentially a two-way deal somewhere next season. Either way, the NC State basketball treasure should be a pleasure to watch in tipping off his pro career this weekend while on a Summer League contract with the Cavaliers.
Burns and his Cleveland teammates square off against the Orlando Magic in Las Vegas at 4 p.m. ET Friday (NBA TV). They then face the Milwaukee Bucks at 3:30 Sunday (NBA TV), the Golden State Warriors at 10 p.m. Wednesday (NBA TV), and the Los Angeles Lakers at 9 p.m. Thursday (ESPN).