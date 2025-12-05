Spurs vs. Cavaliers Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Friday, Dec. 5
The Cleveland Cavaliers are looking to get back on track when they host the San Antonio Spurs on Friday night.
Cleveland has lost four of its last five games to fall to 13-10 on the season, while the Spurs have won two straight, four of five, and seven of nine to improve to 15-6 on the year.
The oddsmakers have the Cavaliers as home favorites at the best betting sites on Friday night.
Let’s take a look at the odds, players to watch and my prediction for Friday night’s NBA matchup.
Spurs vs. Cavaliers Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
Spread
- Spurs +4.5 (-112)
- Cavaliers -4.5 (-108)
Moneyline
- Spurs: +154
- Cavaliers: -185
Total
- 238.5 (Over -108/Under -112)
Spurs vs. Cavaliers How to Watch
- Date: Friday, Dec. 5
- Time: 7:30 p.m. ET
- Venue: Rocket Arena
- How to Watch (TV): FDSN-SW, FDSN-OH
- Spurs record: 15-6
- Cavaliers record: 13-10
Spurs vs. Cavaliers Injury Reports
Spurs Injury Report
- Stephon Castle – out
- Harrison Ingram – out
- Luke Kornet – questionable
- Jordan McLaughlin – out
- Riley Minix – out
- Victor Wembanyama – out
Cavaliers Injury Report
- Jarrett Allen – out
- Darius Garland – out
- Sam Merrill – out
- Larry Nance Jr. – out
- Tyrese Proctor – out
- Max Strus – out
Spurs vs. Cavaliers Best NBA Prop Bets
De’Aaron Fox OVER 24.5 Points (-119)
De’Aaron Fox has taken a bigger role in the Spurs’ offense this season since Victor Wembanyama got hurt. He’s averaging 25 points per game, up from the 19.7 per game in 17 contests with San Antonio last year.
Fox missed the start of the season and only had 58 points in his first three games. Since then, he’s averaged 26.7 points per game and has put up at least 25 in eight of his last nine games, including three straight.
The guard should be able to keep that up tonight in Cleveland.
Spurs vs. Cavaliers Prediction and Pick
The Spurs are rolling right now while the Cavaliers are in a rut. It’s the perfect opportunity for San Antonio to get its first win in Cleveland since March 2021.
Going on the road hasn’t been too much of a challenge for the Spurs, who are 6-4 away from home. The Cavaliers are a respectable 8-5 at home, but they’re struggling as of late, with home losses to the Trail Blazers (as -10 favorites) and Celtics (as -7.5 favorites).
I’ll take the Spurs outright on the road, although +4.5 is certainly the safer play.
Pick: Spurs moneyline (+154)
