NC State Basketball Great Auditioning for NBA Team Alongside Tar Heel
At least three veterans among the top unsigned NBA free agents are slated to work out for the Sacramento Kings this week, The Athletic's Sam Amick reported on Monday. That trio of roster hopefuls includes the NC State basketball program's most recent ACC Player of the Year in 2012-14 Wolfpack forward TJ Warren.
The 31-year-old Warren has found a home in the league every year since hearing his name No. 14 overall at the 2014 NBA Draft.
However, it took until March for the 6-foot-8, 220-pound forward to secure a contract of any variety last go-round. He landed a pair of 10-day deals with the Minnesota Timberwolves before signing there for the rest of the season, averaging 3.7 points and 2.0 rebounds across his 11 regular season appearances but seeing the floor in only three playoff games.
As Amick noted, Warren peaked at 19.8 points per outing for the 2019-20 Indiana Pacers.
Amick listed 2018-19 UNC basketball one-and-done Nassir Little, who is also a 6-foot-6, 220-pound forward, and 34-year-old Jae Crowder, a 6-foot-6, 235-pounder, as the other two set to audition for a potential deal in Sacramento.
It appears the Kings are looking for a particular brand of experienced bruiser to become their 15th roster piece.
For now, the only NC State basketball talents on contract for the 2024-25 NBA season are a twin set of former outbound Wolfpack transfers in Charlotte Hornets forward Cody Martin and Philadelphia 76ers forward Caleb Martin.
Stay tuned to NC State Wolfpack On SI for more NC State basketball news.