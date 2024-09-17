Premier NC State Basketball Target Adds to Official Visit Slate
Little Rock Christian Academy (Ark.) guard JJ Andrews remains the highest-ranked prospect on the six-deep 2026 NC State basketball offer sheet. He's the lone composite five-star in the bunch.
ALSO READ: NC State Treasure DJ Burns Heading Overseas
And evidence suggests that Wolfpack head coach Kevin Keatts and his assistants — including recruiting ace Levi Watkins, who visited Andrews at his school earlier this month — are among the top early contenders.
That said, the competition is escalating.
Andrews, a 6-foot-6, 220-pound dynamic talent who ranks No. 23 overall and No. 1 among Arkansas preps on the 247Sports 2026 Composite, is fresh off his first official visit, a trip to Missouri to check out the Tigers over the weekend:
Next up is NC State. Keatts & Co., who extended an offer in the race back in mid-June, host Andrews beginning on Sept. 27. He'll then head to Arkansas on Oct. 18 and LSU on Nov. 8.
Plus, on Monday night, JJ Andrews, son of two-time NFL Pro Bowl offensive lineman and Arkansas football alum Shawn Andrews, confirmed another scheduled official visit: to Marquette at the end of January.
Of course, the date of that Golden Eagles tour all but rules out his decision arriving anytime soon. Add in the fact that Andrews hasn't named finalists.
Nevertheless, chances are all of his suitors who have snagged a visit like where they stand at this stage.
ALSO READ: Major NC State Recruit Talks Decision Timeline
Stay tuned to NC State Wolfpack On SI for more NC State basketball news.