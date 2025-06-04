One-Year NC State Basketball Guard Announces Transfer to Big East Team
There wasn't much buzz regarding NC State basketball rookie Trey Parker's recruitment in the two months since the 6-foot-1, 165-pound guard entered the portal. That said, it's no surprise the high-flying talent has ended up at another high-major program, as his pledge to Shaheen Holloway and the Seton Hall Pirates became official on Wednesday.
A former three-star prep from Fayetteville, N.C., the 21-year-old doesn't boast a ranking or rating on 247Sports as a transfer prospect. But given his age, experience, and three remaining years of eligibility, there's no doubt Parker enjoys top-shelf athleticism and the potential to become a seasoned sensation down the road.
As a freshman under then-Wolfpack head coach Kevin Keatts, Parker made 27 appearances, including one starting nod. He averaged 4.6 points, 1.4 rebounds, and 1.1 assists, earning an uptick in usage for three weeks in the heart of ACC play while delivering impactful performances off the bench, most notably at Duke and Stanford plus at home versus Louisville, albeit all in losing efforts.
Trey Parker was the only remaining undecided transfer on the list of six 2024-25 NC State basketball players who entered the portal.
