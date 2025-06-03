NC State Basketball Confirms Latest Headline Roster Piece
Former UNC basketball forward Ven-Allen Lubin revealed his commitment to the rival Wolfpack on Sunday. And on Monday, first-year NC State basketball head coach Will Wade announced that the 6-foot-8, 230-pound roster addition is official.
"Physically, he stands out with a wingspan seen over seven feet and a strong, powerful frame," Wade said about the 21-year-old Ven-Allen Lubin, who spent a season apiece at Notre Dame and Vanderbilt before transferring to UNC last year.
"Offensively, he creates mismatches — he can score over smaller defenders in the post and has the quickness to drive past bigger ones. He also showed the ability while at Vanderbilt to step out and be a weapon from three-point range, and we'll look to build off that.
"He's an incredibly efficient scorer, having led his team in field goal percentage in each of his first three college seasons..."
Lubin averaged 8.6 points last season, shooting 68.4 percent from the field and 71.1 percent at the line. He did so while leading the Tar Heels with his 5.6 rebounds per game and 33 total blocks.
He's one of 12 NC State basketball newcomers, including seven other transfer prizes, all ready for Will Wade's first year at the helm.
The Wolfpack's transfer collection currently ranks No. 13 in the country, per 247Sports.
