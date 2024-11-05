NC State Basketball: Historic Night for Wolfpack Nation
Two banners dropped in the Lenovo Center minutes before Kevin Keatts' eighth NC State basketball squad tipped off its 2024-25 campaign. And it's safe to say the Wolfpack's 97-66 victory over the visiting USC Upstate Spartans added to the positive vibes among the program's faithful.
The ACC recognized its 2024 champions and lone Final Four participant via the following post, showing those banners unfurl as members of the unforgettable "Why Not Us?" crew in attendance, including Keatts, Michael O'Connell, Ben Middlebrooks, Jayden Taylor, Breon Pass, Dennis Parker Jr., and now-ACC Network analyst Casey Morsell, raised their eyes to the rafters with an undeniable sense of achievement:
And here's the slow-motion tribute video courtesy of the NC State basketball social media team as it reflected on the Wolfpack's historic night:
“What a beautiful night," Keatts said in his opening statement afterward. "It’s not very often that you get a chance to drop two banners. And for us here at NC State, it's been 37 years. It was beautiful. I knew that those banners would look good, but they look great. It took everything I had, and I got really emotional, but I knew I had to keep it together, because we had a game to play.
"It’s special. It's kind of like, why do you do the job? The job is done because you want to see young men have success. Here at NC State, you know, we talked about when I took the job, we're going to win championships. And, you know, I said, 'Kevin Keatts is a winner.' When those banners dropped, I feel all I could do is think about is our players, our fanbase, the alumni, all of the former players that were just right there and just couldn't get over the hump.
"Those banners represent everything about NC State and represent everything about me. I'm just fortunate to be the guy that was behind the wheel of the car. I want to personally thank everyone that had the opportunity to come watch the game, and I want to personally thank everybody that watched the game from home.
"It was a special deal, and I think that's important. The game was great. I'm glad the game went the way it went because of the fact that we dropped the banners, and I didn't want to have a banner hanging to just have an okay game. So, I'm glad the game turned out the way it did."
