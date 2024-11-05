All Wolfpack

NC State Basketball Forward Serving Multi-Game Suspension

The NC State basketball team is without the services of Canadian newcomer Ismael Diouf until next week.

Matt Giles

NC State basketball head coach Kevin Keatts
NC State basketball head coach Kevin Keatts / Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images
NC State basketball transfer Ismael Diouf is serving a two-game suspension for impermissible participation in the Canadian Elite Basketball League during the summer before signing on with the Wolfpack for his junior season.

So, the 6-foot-9, 215-pound forward sat out NC State's season opener on Friday night, a 97-66 home win over the USC Upstate Spartans. And Diouf will miss the Wolfpack's contest against the visiting Presbyterian Blue Hose in the Lenovo Center at 7 p.m. ET Friday (ACC Network Extra).

In April, the Montreal Alliance selected Ismael Diouf with the first overall pick in the 2024 CEBL Draft. The 22-year-old from Quebec, who was the MVP of the CIAU Championship as a sophomore at Laval College last season and figures to carve out a role in the paint for the 2024-25 Wolfpack, suited up for the Alliance in five games.

"Ismael, because of the team he was on, somehow the NCAA decided that he was gonna serve a two-game suspension," Wolfpack head coach Kevin Keatts explained following the opener. "And so, after Friday, he will be fully cleared to play. But he won't be available Friday either."

Diouf played eight minutes off the bench in the NC State basketball squad's 79-74 home exhibition win over the Lees-McRae Bobcats on Friday night, tallying two points, three rebounds, and one block.

His potential regular season debut for the Wolfpack will come in the home bout against the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers at 7 p.m. ET next Wednesday, Nov. 13 (ACC Network Extra).

Matt Giles
MATT GILES

Matt Giles is the editor and publisher of NC State Wolfpack on SI, Duke Blue Devils on SI, and North Carolina Tar Heels on SI, making him a key source for comprehensive coverage of these storied college basketball programs. Since joining NC State Wolfpack on SI in 2024, Matt has been dedicated to providing in-depth analysis, breaking news, and exclusive content on all three teams. He covers everything from game previews and recaps to player profiles and recruiting updates. Matt's expert knowledge of these teams has made his work a go-to resource for fans and followers of Duke, NC State, and UNC. As publisher, he shapes the editorial direction, ensuring that the most relevant and timely information reaches his audience.

