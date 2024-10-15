NC State Basketball: Media Sets Bar Notably Low for ACC Champs
In the eyes of the national and ACC media alike, it seems few expect eighth-year NC State basketball head coach Kevin Keatts to extend the program's 2023-24 magic to the 2024-25 squad.
On Monday, the Wolfpack received zero votes in the Associated Press Top 25 Poll.
And on Tuesday evening, despite the Wolfpack's standing as the defending ACC Tournament champions and the only school from the conference to reach the 2024 Final Four, NC State checks in at No. 8 on the ACC preseason predicted order of finish. Keatts' team sits below Pitt, Miami, Virginia, Clemson, Wake Forest, UNC, and No. 1 Duke.
NC State basketball returns three players who were part of the regular rotation for all 41 Wolfpack games last season and have experience as starters in graduate guard Michael O'Connell, senior guard Jayden Taylor, and senior forward Ben Middlebrooks.
Nevertheless, no Wolfpack players landed on Preseason All-ACC First Team or Second Team.
The 2024-25 NC State basketball regular season tips off at 7 p.m. ET on Nov. 4 (ACC Network Extra) when the squad welcomes USC Upstate to the Lenovo Center. First, though, Keatts' bunch welcomes Division II Lees-McRae to Raleigh for an exhibition outing at 7 p.m. ET on Oct. 30 (no TV).
