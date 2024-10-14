Voters Snub NC State Basketball Squad in Preseason
The NC State basketball program hasn't landed in a preseason Associated Press Top 25 Poll since the 2012-13 season. So, the Wolfpack has never held the honor across the eight years that Kevin Keatts has been at the helm in Raleigh.
And the streak continues in 2024-25. The Wolfpack, who added a solid mix of transfers and freshmen to a few rotation players returning from an NC State team that won the ACC Tournament and reached the Final Four, received zero votes in the AP Top 25 that was released on Monday afternoon.
Meanwhile, nearby ACC foes Duke and UNC, who went a combined 0-3 against Keatts and the Wolfpack across the last three weeks of March, are the only two ACC teams beginning the season with a ranking by their names. The Blue Devils check in at No. 7, and the Tar Heels appear at No. 9.
Four ACC teams are among the "others receiving votes" in Wake Forest, Miami, Clemson, and Louisville.
After finishing No. 10 in the AP Top 25 following the program's magical Final Four run, the NC State basketball team will begin building its résumé when the Wolfpack's 2024-25 regular season tips off at home against USC Upstate in the Lenovo Center at 7 p.m. ET on Nov. 4 (ACC Network Extra).
