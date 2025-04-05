NC State Basketball Meets With High-Scoring Transfer
After securing two commitments in the form of two of his former players, first-year NC State basketball head coach Will Wade seems to be stepping outside his former roster to secure some potent weapons for the Wolfpack next season.
In doing so, Wade has eyed one of the nation’s premier scoring guards, and there appears to be mutual interest when it comes to that target joining the Wolfpack for the 2025-26 campaign.
On Friday, The Portal Scoop reported that former Jacksonville State guard Jaron Pierre Jr. and his agent were preparing to meet with Wade in Raleigh as the prolific guard looks to shave down his options in the portal.
The 6-foot-5, 188-pound senior finished fourth in the nation in scoring, and he would bring four seasons of collegiate experience to NC State. Pierre spent two seasons at Southern Miss before playing one year at Wichita State and moving on to Jacksonville State last year.
Starting every game for the Gamecocks, Pierre posted career-high averages across the board with his 21.6 points, 5.5 rebounds, and 3.8 assists per game while shooting 38.2 percent from deep and 81.0 percent at the foul line.
He’s heard from dozens of other programs. Even so, the news of a meeting between Pierre and Wade suggests that the Wolfpack may be a step ahead in his recruitment.
As things stand, Wade boasts portal pledges from former McNeese State players Alyn Breed and Quadir Copeland. Meanwhile, NC State basketball also recently hosted Washington transfer Tyler Harris.
