New NC State Basketball Head Coach Secures Another Familiar Transfer
There is a lot of buzz and excitement surrounding the NC State basketball program for the beginning of the Will Wade era this offseason. And all that hype is only continuing to grow as Wade and his staff begin to fill out the 2025-26 roster in Raleigh.
Many assumed after the 42-year-old left McNeese State for the Wolfpack that he might be bringing some players with him, and they were quickly proven right with the commitment of Alyn Breed earlier this week.
But now, Breed is not the only former Cowboy swapping his McNeese gear for a Wolfpack jersey, as On3’s Joe Tipton first reported on Friday that Quadir Copeland has also committed to NC State, joining Wade and Breed in Raleigh next season.
The 6-foot-6, 200-pound junior is familiar with the ACC. After all, Copeland began his career by playing two years with the Syracuse Orange before spending just this past season with the Cowboys.
He averaged 9.2 points, 3.3 rebounds, and a team-high 4.5 assists per game as a key contributor for Wade this past season. Plus, it's worth noting that Copeland played a big-time role in McNeese’s upset victory over Clemson in the NCAA Tournament Round of 64, finishing with 16 points, seven boards, and five dimes.
Quadir Copeland joins Breed, returners Paul McNeil and Trey Parker, and incoming freshman Zymicah Wilkins as the five scholarship players currently on tap for Will Wade’s inaugural NC State basketball campaign.
