NC State Basketball Newcomer Excels 'Playing to His Strengths'
Through NC State basketball's 5-0 start, former UNC and Georgetown wing Dontrez Styles has already proven to be a welcome addition in Raleigh.
ALSO READ: NC State Coach Has 'No Idea' What Wolfpack Will Learn in San Diego
The 6-foot-6, 212-pound senior, a double-digit scorer with the Hoyas last season, is now averaging 9.4 points, 1.6 blocks, and a team-high 5.8 rebounds while committing only 1.0 turnovers per game. Styles is posting those numbers as a full-time starter, leading all Wolfpack newcomers at 25.2 minutes per game.
Plus, he's shooting a career-high 52.9 percent from the field, including 38.5 percent beyond the arc on 2.6 attempts per outing.
All in all, the 22-year-old from Kinston, N.C., who arrived in Chapel Hill in 2021 as a top-tier four-star prospect, is a reliable weapon in the NC State basketball arsenal.
"I just think he's doing a good job of playing to his strengths," eighth-year Wolfpack head coach Kevin Keatts pointed out about Dontrez Styles on Wednesday during his Zoom call with the media ahead of NC State's Rady Children's Invitational showdown against No. 13-ranked Purdue in San Diego's LionTree Arena at 3 p.m. ET Thursday (FS1). "The one thing I like about Dontrez is he doesn't force the issue. You know, if it's a midrange shot, he'll take it...
"I'm comfortable with where he's at...He's very efficient at what he's doing."
ALSO READ: One Huge Difference in Wolfpack Rematch Versus Purdue
Stay tuned to NC State Wolfpack On SI for more NC State basketball news.