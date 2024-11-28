Huge Difference in NC State Basketball Rematch Versus Purdue
On Wednesday, prior to the unbeaten NC State basketball team's first practice in San Diego ahead of its Rady Children's Invitational opener against No. 13-ranked Purdue at 3 p.m. ET Thursday (FS1), eighth-year Wolfpack head coach Kevin Keatts spoke to the media. The 52-year-old broke down what remains the same, as well as what noticeably differs, from the programs' 2024 Final Four clash, a 63-50 Boilermakers victory in Phoenix.
Keatts, whose program no longer boasts the 6-foot-9, 260-pound DJ Burns and several other top weapons from last season but is the only remaining undefeated ACC squad, praised 20th-year Purdue head coach Matt Painter for the culture he's built. Plus, he touched on the Boilermakers' impressive prowess despite their loss of a two-time AP National Player of the Year and current Memphis Grizzlies center in the 7-foot-4, 305-pound Zach Edey:
"They're the same team with the same culture, but they don't have Zach Edey. You know, just like DJ Burns was for us, he was such a unique player.
"But they're good. I mean, they're still throwing the ball inside. At all times, they're gonna have four guys on the floor who can really shoot the three. They move the ball. They run so much offense. Such a really good basketball team.
"Even without Zach Edey, I think they're dangerous because of their ability. They get out in transition. They move the ball. They can score. And obviously, being able to throw the ball inside and still score gives them a tremendous advantage.
"You would have thought that there could have been a drop-off without [Edey], but Matt's done a good job building a culture, and it seems like this team is really good."
Stay tuned to NC State Wolfpack On SI for more NC State basketball news.