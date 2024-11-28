All Wolfpack

NC State Basketball Coach: 'No Idea What We Will Learn' in San Diego

NC State basketball is about to find out what it's truly made of right now.

Matt Giles

NC State basketball head coach Kevin Keatts
NC State basketball head coach Kevin Keatts / Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images
Sure, NC State basketball is undefeated at 5-0. But the squad hasn't faced a single high-major foe, and its strength of schedule ranks No. 346 in the country.

In other words, the Wolfpack hasn't been tested anywhere near the degree it will be this week in San Diego's LionTree Arena.

So, what does Kevin Keatts expect to learn about his group in its two-day Rady Children's Invitational appearance? Well, on Wednesday, in anticipation of the Wolfpack's Thanksgiving Day showdown against No. 13 Purdue, the eighth-year NC State basketball leader explained to the media via Zoom that he doesn't know the answer to that question:

"It's hard to tell what you're gonna learn until after the game is over. As coaches, you want to try to put together a very competitive non-conference schedule that will challenge you when you get into ACC play...

"As you go along, it's so early in our season, we'll figure it out as we go along. But we have no idea what we're gonna learn [in San Diego].

"You know, I know we're doing some good things. And there are some things we've got to improve on. But at the end of the day, I couldn't tell you what we're going to learn.

"You can ask me after the game, and I'll be able to tell you a little bit more, probably."

