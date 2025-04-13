High Point Transfer Kimani Hamilton Notes NC State Basketball Interest
Will Wade has already notched three commitments in his first transfer cycle at the helm of the NC State basketball program. And he isn’t showing signs of slowing down anytime soon.
ALSO READ: Will Wade Effect Yields Another NC State Transfer Win
With at least a handful of rotation spots still up for grabs and a primary focus on guards up to this point, Wade and his staff appear to be working hard to beef up their frontcourt. They hosted Indiana transfer Mackenzie Mgbako this weekend, and they've been in contact with several other talented forwards and big men.
On Saturday, Transfer Tapes reported that the Wolfpack recruiters have reached out to High Point transfer Kimani Hamilton. The 6-foot-7, 200-pound physical forward, who played a season as a deep reserve at Mississippi State before transferring to High Point, is also hearing from Arkansas, Cincinnati, DePaul, Georgia, Indiana, Kentucky, Seton Hall, Tulsa, Southern Cal, and West Virginia.
Hamilton spent the past two seasons as a full-time starter for High Point, earning All-Big South First Team honors both years and helping lead the 2024-25 Panthers to an NCAA Tournament berth.
Across 35 outings as a junior, he averaged 13.1 points, 4.6 rebounds, 2.2 assists, and 1.0 steals, cashing in on 52.0 percent of his field goal attempts.
The Wolfpack currently has just six scholarship players set for the 2025-26 roster, with Wade and his crew continuing to search for their preferred pieces in the portal.
Stay tuned to NC State Wolfpack On SI for more NC State basketball news.