All Wolfpack

Another NC State Basketball Senior Surprisingly Enters Transfer Portal

Following four years as an NC State basketball player, Breon Pass is hoping for a fifth year of eligibility.

Matt Giles

NC State basketball guard Breon Pass
NC State basketball guard Breon Pass / Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images
In this story:

With NIL a major factor in the college sports landscape, many players, including former NC State basketball big man Ben Middlebrooks, are looking to secure another year of eligibility from the NCAA and enjoy the payday that follows. Now, Wolfpack senior guard Breon Pass is doing the same, as On3’s Jamie Shaw reported that the four-year reserve entered the transfer portal on Monday.

ALSO READ: Ex-NC State Guard Decides to Join Former Rival in Nashville

The 6-foot, 175-pound Pass averaged 4.5 points, 1.3 rebounds and 1.1 assists this past season. He drew only two starting nods under former NC State basketball head coach Kevin Keatts but played well at times in his role off the bench, appearing in 30 games as a senior and shooting 37.5 percent beyond the arc.

Whether the native of Reidsville, N.C., receives another year of eligibility or not, Breon Pass becomes yet another former Wolfpack player to hit the portal this offseason.

As things stand, the only returning scholarship player on tap for first-year NC State leader Will Wade and his staff is sophomore-to-be guard Paul McNeil Jr.

ALSO READ: Mid-Major Center Riley Allenspach Gains NC State Interest

Stay tuned to NC State Wolfpack On SI for more NC State basketball news.

Published
Matt Giles
MATT GILES

Matt Giles is the editor and publisher of NC State Wolfpack on SI, Duke Blue Devils on SI, and North Carolina Tar Heels on SI, making him a key source for comprehensive coverage of these storied college basketball programs. Since joining NC State Wolfpack on SI in 2024, Matt has been dedicated to providing in-depth analysis, breaking news, and exclusive content on all three teams. He covers everything from game previews and recaps to player profiles and recruiting updates. Matt's expert knowledge of these teams has made his work a go-to resource for fans and followers of Duke, NC State, and UNC. As publisher, he shapes the editorial direction, ensuring that the most relevant and timely information reaches his audience.

Home/Basketball