Another NC State Basketball Senior Surprisingly Enters Transfer Portal
With NIL a major factor in the college sports landscape, many players, including former NC State basketball big man Ben Middlebrooks, are looking to secure another year of eligibility from the NCAA and enjoy the payday that follows. Now, Wolfpack senior guard Breon Pass is doing the same, as On3’s Jamie Shaw reported that the four-year reserve entered the transfer portal on Monday.
ALSO READ: Ex-NC State Guard Decides to Join Former Rival in Nashville
The 6-foot, 175-pound Pass averaged 4.5 points, 1.3 rebounds and 1.1 assists this past season. He drew only two starting nods under former NC State basketball head coach Kevin Keatts but played well at times in his role off the bench, appearing in 30 games as a senior and shooting 37.5 percent beyond the arc.
Whether the native of Reidsville, N.C., receives another year of eligibility or not, Breon Pass becomes yet another former Wolfpack player to hit the portal this offseason.
As things stand, the only returning scholarship player on tap for first-year NC State leader Will Wade and his staff is sophomore-to-be guard Paul McNeil Jr.
ALSO READ: Mid-Major Center Riley Allenspach Gains NC State Interest
Stay tuned to NC State Wolfpack On SI for more NC State basketball news.