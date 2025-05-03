All Wolfpack

Promising NC State Basketball Transfer Target Now Trending Elsewhere

The NC State basketball staff's latest recruiting win might have dinged its chances with one of the premier big men in the portal.

By landing a pledge from Congolese center Paul Mbiya on Friday, the NC State basketball program may have fallen out of contention for another of its offseason targets in former Louisville big man James Scott. The 6-foot-11, 220-pound native of Fayetteville, N.C., is now on an official visit with the Auburn Tigers, the newly presumed favorite in the eyes of a few national college basketball insiders.

Scott, who spent a season at College of Charleston before becoming a full-time starter for the Cardinals last season, entered the transfer portal just ahead of the deadline almost two weeks ago. First-year NC State basketball head coach Will Wade and his crew were among the productive post presence's first suitors in his latest recruitment as a transfer.

As a sophomore last season, Scott averaged 7.1 points, 6.1 rebounds, and 0.9 blocks in 23.6 minutes per game, shooting 75.5 percent from the field for a Louisville squad that finished 27-8 overall and No. 2 in the ACC standings.

He arrived at College of Charleston in 2023 as a three-star prep ranking No. 38 among centers in the class, per 247Sports. Now, Scott checks in as a four-star portal prospect ranking No. 109 overall and No. 12 at his position.

Meanwhile, although the Wolfpack now looks like a longshot to add James Scott to its deep cast of newcomers, the coaches in Raleigh are the perceived frontrunner for the No. 1 point guard in the portal in former Memphis standout PJ Haggerty. And they're still pursuing a few more talents.

