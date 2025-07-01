Elite NC State Basketball Recruiting Prospect Announces Transfer
Latrell Allmond has held an NC State basketball offer for about three years now. And the new Wolfpack staff in town reconfirmed the program's pursuit of the 6-foot-8, 225-pound big man by reoffering him just a few weeks ago.
Now, Allmond is set to transfer from John Marshall High School in Richmond, Va., to Petersburg High School, almost an hour's drive closer to Will Wade and his Wolfpack crew in Raleigh. He announced his move for his senior year as a prep via the follow "New threads!" advertisement on Monday evening:
A consensus four-star prospect and three-time state champion currently boasting almost two dozen offers in his recruitment, Latrell Allmond now checks in at No. 40 overall, No. 7 among power forwards, and No. 2 in Virginia on the 247Sports 2026 Composite.
Allmond's most recent offer came from another ACC program, as first-year Miami Hurricanes head coach Jai Lucas, who spent the past three seasons on Jon Scheyer's Duke basketball staff, officially entered the fray over the weekend.
Michigan, Utah, and Alabama also each extended an offer to Allmond within the past three weeks.
