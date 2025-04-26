NC State Basketball Secures In-Conference Transfer
Jerry Deng once scored 37 points in a college basketball game. And he's shot 38.0 percent from three for his career on 3.6 attempts per outing. In other words, the latest addition to the NC State basketball program from the transfer portal has the potential to be a consistent bucket-getter as a stretch forward for Will Wade and the Wolfpack next season.
ALSO READ: Ex-State Forward Ismael Diouf Decides on Third Landing Spot
Following a sophomore campaign at Florida State after averaging double-digit points at Hampton as a freshman, the 6-foot-9, 220-pound Deng announced his NC State basketball pledge on Friday.
He averaged 7.0 points and 1.9 rebounds in 15.4 minutes per game off the bench for the 2024-25 Seminoles.
In the 21-year-old's lone battle against the Wolfpack, an 84-74 NC State home win in overtime back in December, Jerry Deng saw 13 minutes of action, tallying four points and three rebounds while shooting only 1-for-5 from the field.
Stacking up at No. 274 overall and No. 47 among power forwards in the 247Sports transfer rankings, Deng will arrive in Raleigh with two years of eligibility and compete for a starting spot in Will Wade's first season as head coach of the Wolfpack.
Stay tuned to NC State Wolfpack On SI for more NC State basketball news.