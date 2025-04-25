All Wolfpack

Ex-NC State Basketball Forward Decides on Third College Landing Spot

One-year NC State basketball reserve and Quebec product Ismael Diouf is now a Panther.

Matt Giles

NC State basketball forward Ismael Diouf
NC State basketball forward Ismael Diouf / Peter Casey-Imagn Images
Ismael Diouf didn't receive consistent playing time last season in his lone campaign as an NC State basketball player under then-Wolfpack head coach Kevin Keatts. Perhaps that'll change at the 6-foot-9, 215-pound Canadian forward's next landing spot.

On Thursday, almost a month after entering the transfer portal, Diouf committed to the Northern Iowa Panthers in the Missouri Valley Conference, NC State Wolfpack On SI confirmed.

As a Wolfpack junior following two seasons as a standout performer at Laval College in Quebec, Ismael Diouf saw action in only 18 games for an NC State basketball team that altogether disappointed via its 12-19 overall record and lack of an ACC Tournament invite.

He played only 8.0 minutes per game across those outings, averaging 2.2 points and 1.4 rebounds while shooting 47.2 percent from the field.

Diouf will arrive at Northern Iowa for the Panthers' 20th season under Ben Jacobson, who guided the 2024-25 squad to a 20-13 overall record, the program's third 20-win campaign since 2019-20.

First-year NC State basketball head coach Will Wade and his staff saw six of the 2024-25 Wolfpack's scholarship players with eligibility remaining enter the transfer portal.

