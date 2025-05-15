Potential NC State Basketball Prize Shines in NBA Draft Combine Action
Top-shelf NC State basketball transfer target and former Memphis star PJ Haggerty has left the door open for what would be his fourth college campaign. The 6-foot-3 versatile guard is a third-time portal entrant, yet this time his name remains in the NBA Draft pool less than two weeks ahead of the May 28 deadline for underclassmen to withdraw and retain NCAA eligibility.
"If I have to, then I have to," Haggerty noted to reporters this week regarding the possibility of exhausting at least one of his final two years of college eligibility. "But right now, I’m just focused on the draft.
"I feel like it only takes one team to love you. Just seeing which team will take a chance on me. Which one will give me an opportunity to get drafted."
Not at all surprising to those who watched him average 21.8 points, 5.7 rebounds, and 3.8 assists as a Memphis redshirt sophomore following one-year stays at TCU and Tulsa, Haggerty hasn't been quiet at this week's NBA Draft Combine in Chicago's Wintrust Arena. He prevailed in the 3-point star drill (18-for-25) and recorded a loaded box score in a five-on-five scrimmage on Wednesday.
Despite coming off the bench in his squad's 83-80 win, Haggerty enjoyed a game-high 27 minutes, posting a team-high +13, plus a team-high 18 points on 7-for-13 shooting from the field, including a 1-for-2 clip from three, and a 3-for-3 mark at the line.
Mirroring his expansive production that earned the 2024-25 AAC Player of the Year hardware, he added seven rebounds, three assists, and two steals with all NBA eyes on the outing.
NC State basketball is the 247Sports Crystal Ball favorite to land Haggerty, a former four-star Texas prep who ranked No. 126 overall on the 247Sports 2022 Composite but now checks in as a five-star transfer prospect at No. 2 overall and No. 1 among point guards in the portal.
However, consider that the NBA logo isn't an available choice in the Crystal Ball. If it was, there's no telling which way it may lean for Haggerty, a projected second-rounder in the eyes of some mock drafts and big boards, between Will Wade's upstart NC State basketball recruiting team and the appeal of the game's biggest stage.
