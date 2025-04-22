NC State Basketball Signee Soars 200 Spots in Rankings Since Last Year
Last summer, Sagemont Prep (Fla.) shooting guard Matt Able was a three-star prospect sitting at No. 222 overall on the 247Sports 2025 Composite. Now, less than a week after the NC State basketball program announced his addition to the Wolfpack family, the 6-foot-5, 190-pound bucket-getter is a composite five-star.
Plus, Able has seen his composite ranking skyrocket to No. 26 among his peers. And according to the final ESPN 100 for the 2025 class released last week, he checks in at No. 24, albeit with only four stars by his name there.
He now appears among the nation's top 30 high school seniors on ESPN, Rivals, On3, and 247Sports.
"I'm excited to have Matt sign with us," new NC State basketball head coach Will Wade said. "I believe he has the chance to become a complete player in our program on both the offensive and defensive end of the floor. He is a three-level scorer that has the ability to use his height and athleticism to get to the rim but also has a good midrange shot and can really get going from long range.
"He's just scratching the surface of what he can become but has all the tools to be a difference maker at NC State..."
As for the other 2025 talent on board with Wade's Wolfpack, Christ School (N.C.) four-star big man Zymicah Wilkins has climbed three notches across the past few months to No. 73 overall on the 247Sports 2025 Composite.
Stay tuned to NC State Wolfpack On SI for more NC State basketball news.