All Wolfpack

Former NC State Basketball Star Eyes Potential Return to Biggest Stage

It's now been well over a year since NC State basketball product Dennis Smith Jr. last logged an appearance in the NBA.

Matt Giles

NC State basketball guard Dennis Smith Jr.
NC State basketball guard Dennis Smith Jr. / Brad Penner-Imagn Images
In this story:

Not even a decade ago, Dennis Smith Jr. became the highest-drafted NC State basketball talent in a quarter century when he came off the board No. 9 overall at the 2017 NBA Draft.

ALSO READ: Wolfpack Guard Announces Transfer to Pirates

After a ferocious start to his professional career, injuries began to derail the former Wolfpack one-and-done's production. He then bounced around from team to team in hopes of delivering on his potential again.

Smith spent the 2023-24 campaign with the Brooklyn Nets. This past season, though, he ended up in Spain, marking his first full year out of the NBA since turning pro early following his freshman show as an NC State basketball player.

Despite the discouraging stretch in what should be Smith's prime as an athlete, the 27-year-old still has eyes on a return to the league.

On Thursday, the Philadelphia Inquirer's Keith Pompey reported that Smith is among several on hand for the Philadelphia 76ers' two-day veteran minicamp this week.

That list of NBA contract hopefuls in Philadelphia includes a couple of Wolfpack rival names in recent UNC basketball players Armando Bacot and Leaky Black.

Across his seven NBA seasons to date, Dennis Smith Jr. has suited up for the Dallas Mavericks, New York Knicks, Detroit Pistons, Portland Trail Blazers, Charlotte Hornets, and Nets. He's averaged 9.7 points, 3.0 rebounds, 4.2 assists, and 1.2 steals over 326 career regular season games.

Stay tuned to NC State Wolfpack On SI for more NC State basketball news.

Published
Matt Giles
MATT GILES

Matt Giles is the editor and publisher of NC State Wolfpack on SI, Duke Blue Devils on SI, and North Carolina Tar Heels on SI, making him a key source for comprehensive coverage of these storied college basketball programs. Since joining NC State Wolfpack on SI in 2024, Matt has been dedicated to providing in-depth analysis, breaking news, and exclusive content on all three teams. He covers everything from game previews and recaps to player profiles and recruiting updates. Matt's expert knowledge of these teams has made his work a go-to resource for fans and followers of Duke, NC State, and UNC. As publisher, he shapes the editorial direction, ensuring that the most relevant and timely information reaches his audience.

Home/Basketball