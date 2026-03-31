NC State Nears Gainey Hire With Two Dates Set

RALEIGH — NC State found the next head coach for the men's basketball program, as Tennessee associate head coach Justin Gainey reportedly accepted an offer to return to the school after playing for the Wolfpack from 1996 to 2000. While all signs point to Gainey being the next leader of the program, there are still a pair of hurdles NC State needs to get through before it's official.

The Wolfpack can't officially announce Gainey as the next head coach until the NC State University Board of Trustees votes on the decision, which, at this point, should be a mere formality. The school did send out a press release, announcing the date and time of the introductory press conference for an unnamed Gainey.

Key events

Mar 29, 2024; Dallas, TX, USA; North Carolina State Wolfpack athletic director Boo Corrigan before the semifinals of the South Regional of the 2024 NCAA Tournament against the Marquette Golden Eagles at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

The Board Meeting

What: Emergency NC State University Board of Trustees Meeting

When: Tuesday, March 31, 2026, 3 P.M. EST

The University Affairs Committee will meet at 3 P.M. EST on Zoom to discuss what the agenda describes as a "personnel matter," all but guaranteeing the discussion of Gainey becoming the next men's basketball coach for the athletic program. Athletic director Boo Corrigan is expected to be part of the meeting, where he will present the details ironed out with Gainey's agent over the last 48 hours.

If all goes well, Gainey can officially be announced as the Wolfpack's next head coach, beginning the new era for the program. However, it won't feel real for many fans until he offers his views and plans on the program in Raleigh, which is already on the schedule even without Gainey officially being hired yet.

Tennessee associate basketball coach Justin Gainey tells players to sub in during an NCAA college basketball game against Gardner-Webb on Dec. 21, 2025, in Knoxville, Tennessee. | Saul Young/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Press Conference

What: Men's Basketball Head Coach Introduction

When: Wednesday, April 1, 2026, 2 P.M. EST

Where: Lenovo Center (Closed to the Public)

According to a release from NC State athletics, Corrigan and Chancellor Kevin Howell will be introducing the 22nd head coach for the Wolfpack, six days removed from the disastrous final hours of Will Wade's controversial tenure. The new coach will field questions, as is customary at any introductory press conference.

The release doesn't include Gainey's name, as the announcement is still on hold prior to the Board of Trustees meeting. However, it will be a homecoming for Gainey, likely in front of several program legends from the various eras of NC State basketball. Wednesday will mark a fresh start for the Pack in more ways than one, with Gainey in the spotlight.