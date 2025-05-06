NC State Basketball Suddenly Appears in One Projected Top 25
One day after popping up in Jon Rothstein's ROTHSTEIN 45, albeit at No. 45, the first NC State basketball collection under Will Wade's command made a somewhat surprising debut appearance at No. 25 in On3 national analyst Jamie Shaw's projected top 25 released on Tuesday morning.
ALSO READ: Half-Season NC State Player Announces Fourth College Landing Spot
The Wolfpack stacks up at No. 4 among ACC teams in Shaw's eyes, checking in only two notches below its archrival in No. 23 UNC. The top two from the conference are No. 8 Louisville and No. 11 Duke.
As things stand, the 2025-26 NC State basketball roster consists of three incoming freshmen who comprise the No. 35-ranked 2025 recruiting haul on 247Sports, a six-deep transfer haul ranking No. 36 in the country, and just one returning scholarship player from the 2024-25 Wolfpack in rising sophomore guard and former four-star prep Paul McNeil.
Given the sudden top 25 projection for Wade & Co.'s debut in Raleigh, it's worth noting the program hasn't begun a season in the AP Top 25 Poll since appearing at No. 6 ahead of Mark Gottfried's second campaign at the helm in 2012-13.
Stay tuned to NC State Wolfpack On SI for more NC State basketball news.