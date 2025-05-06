All Wolfpack

Half-Season NC State Basketball Player Announces Fourth Landing Spot

Former NC State basketball redshirt big man Isaiah Miranda is now ready to suit up for the Sharks.

Matt Giles

Isaiah Miranda arrived in Raleigh as a four-star prospect out of SoCal Academy back in December 2022, roughly midway through Kevin Keatts' fifth of eight seasons at the helm of the NC State basketball program. But the 7-foot-1, 220-pound Miranda never appeared in a game for Keatts and entered the transfer portal just five months after he joined the Wolfpack.

After spending a semester at Oklahoma State and appearing in only three games before leaving the 2023-24 Cowboys midseason, Miranda transferred to Green Bay last year. He saw action in only seven outings there, averaging 4.0 points and 1.4 rebounds in 8.3 minutes per contest off the bench under Doug Gottlieb.

Now, the third-time transfer from Pawtucket, R.I., briefly an early 2023 NBA Draft entrant, is preparing for a move to Long Island after committing to fourth-year head coach Rod Strickland and his LIU Sharks this week.

The Sharks finished 17-16 last season after winning a combined 10 games between their 2022-23 and 2023-24 campaigns.

Miranda, now 21 years old, ranked No. 45 overall and No. 10 among centers on the 247Sports 2022 Composite.

