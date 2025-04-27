NC State Basketball: Top-Shelf Talent Now Traveling to Raleigh
North Tampa Christian Academy (Fla.) power forward Toni Bryant, one of the premier talents in the 2026 recruiting cycle, will be in Raleigh on Sunday to check out the NC State basketball program in person. It'll be an unofficial visit with the Wolfpack, NC State Wolfpack On SI confirmed on Saturday.
Bryant drew some interest from former NC State basketball head coach Kevin Keatts and his staff back in the fall. But the 6-foot-9, 200-pound five-star never ended up reporting an offer from the Wolfpack.
Now, first-year Wolfpack leader Will Wade and his crew have an opportunity to make a big-time Tobacco Road splash on the 2026 recruiting trail should Bryant like what he sees during his stay. After all, nearby ACC foes Duke and UNC are also in hot pursuit of the beyond-his-years versatile force.
"There's a handful of prospects who could contend for top dawg status this summer," 247Sports' Brandon Jenkins wrote after recently watching the "6-foot-9 pogo stick" Bryant dominate a showcase event. "Bryant has a case of his own due to his translatable game at his position and his throwback style of ferocity..."
Entering summer action, Toni Bryant stacks up at No. 14 overall, No. 4 among power forwards, and No. 3 in Florida on the 247Sports 2026 Composite.
