NC State Basketball Transfer Guard Commits to Flyers
With three years of eligibility remaining and the potential to shine if given the opportunity, one-year NC State basketball guard Bryce Heard entered the transfer portal back in late March. And the 6-foot-5, 170-pound Chicago native has now decided on his sophomore landing spot.
On Friday afternoon, Heard announced his commitment to the Dayton Flyers. He'll join a program that has won over 20 games in six of its eight seasons under Anthony Grant following NC State basketball alum Archie Miller's successful six-year stint at the helm.
A consensus four-star recruit at Homewood-Flossmoor High School (Ill.), Heard reclassified from 2025 to 2024 and arrived in Raleigh last summer for what turned out to be the final season of the Wolfpack's Kevin Keatts era.
He saw action in 24 NC State basketball games, averaging 1.2 points and 0.8 rebounds in 6.3 minutes per outing.
Bryce Heard is one of seven 2024-25 Wolfpack players who entered this year's transfer portal with eligibility remaining. Trey Parker is the only one from that group who hasn't locked in a winner.
