NC State Basketball Now 'Clear-Cut Frontrunner' for Top PG in Portal
The Field of 68's Jeff Goodman appears to have his finger on the pulse of the high-profile PJ Haggerty transfer sweepstakes. And on Friday afternoon, the national college basketball insider provided another update, this time undeniably encouraging for the NC State basketball program's chance of prevailing over the 6-foot-3 sensation's other suitors.
"Ole Miss is now out of the PJ Haggerty sweepstakes, source told The Field of 68," Goodman wrote after noting on Thursday that the battle appeared to be down to Ole Miss and NC State. "I'm told by one source that Ole Miss never actually spoke to Haggerty through the process.
"NC State certainly appears as the clear-cut frontrunner."
On3's Joe Tipton then confirmed Goodman's report.
With four scholarship spots to fill on the 2025-26 roster, first-year NC State basketball head coach Will Wade and his staff are looking for at least one prolific piece to join their two incoming rookies, one returning sophomore, and six transfer additions to date.
Haggerty, checking in at No. 2 overall and No. 1 among point guards in the 247Sports Transfer Rankings, fits the bill of a potential game-changer in Raleigh.
As a redshirt sophomore in his first season with the Tigers after spending a year apiece at Tulsa and TCU, the former four-star recruit from Texas averaged 21.7 points, 5.8 rebounds, 3.7 assists, and 1.8 assists across 35 starts.
