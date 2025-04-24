All Wolfpack

NC State Basketball Now Trending for Big East Transfer Forward

It appears NC State basketball head coach Will Wade and his staff made a strong impression on Colt Langdon.

Predictions are suddenly popping up pretty much everywhere for the NC State basketball program to land former Butler forward Colt Langdon. Perhaps the 6-foot-7, 205-pound transfer talent will soon become Will Wade & Co.'s fourth addition from the portal.

Langdon, who hails from Raleigh and was a three-star prep at nearby Millbrook High School this time last year, reclassified to join the 2024-25 Bulldogs but ended up redshirting his freshman campaign.

So, the 18-year-old still has four years of eligibility remaining.

This past weekend, Langdon was back in Raleigh for an official visit with first-year NC State basketball head coach Will Wade and his cohorts. And again, at least at this stage of his recruitment as a transfer target, the general consensus among college basketball insiders is that the promising prospect — No. 152 overall on the 247Sports 2024 Composite — will ultimately commit to the Pack.

Thus far, NC State has reeled in three transfers for next season: former McNeese State guards Alyn Breed and Quadir Copeland plus former Michigan State guard Tre Holloman.

That Wolfpack collection from the transfer portal currently ranks No. 47 in the country, per 247Sports, and No. 10 in the ACC.

Matt Giles
