Outbound NC State Basketball Transfer Joining Highlanders
Across two seasons as an NC State basketball player under then-head coach Kevin Keatts, versatile wing Dennis Parker Jr. appeared in 56 games, including 12 starting nods as a freshman in Raleigh. But his role never increased. And in late March, not long after the program announced Will Wade as the next Wolfpack head coach, Parker entered the transfer portal.
Now, with two years of eligibility remaining, the 6-foot-6, 205-pound Parker may have found a destination where he will become more of a centerpiece.
Earlier this week, Parker revealed his commitment to the Radford Highlanders and their first-year head coach, Zach Chu.
Radford finished 20-13 overall and 9-7 in Big South play last season.
As for Parker, he averaged only 2.9 points, 2.3 rebounds, and 0.7 assists in 12.3 minutes per outing off the bench for a 2024-25 NC State basketball squad that tallied just 12 wins overall and five in conference action en route to missing out on even an ACC Tournament invite.
Dennis Parker Jr. arrived at NC State as a four-star prospect out of John Marshall High School in Richmond, Va., two years ago. He stacked up at No. 125 overall on the 247Sports 2023 Composite.
He currently checks in at No. 395 overall and No. 69 among small forwards in the transfer portal, per 247Sports.
