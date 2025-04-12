NC State Basketball Staff Welcomes Ex-Duke Recruiting Signee to Campus
There's no doubt the NC State basketball program is making progress in pursuit of Indiana transfer forward Mackenzie Mgbako, who was a five-star member of the 2023 Duke basketball recruiting class before eventually decommitting and pledging allegiance to the Hoosiers.
On Thursday, The Field of 68's Jeff Goodman noted that NC State was one of two schools “in the best shape” to land Mgbako's coveted services, with Kentucky also reportedly in contention.
And roughly 24 hours later, head coach Will Wade and his Wolfpack staff have welcomed the 6-foot-9, 222-pounder to campus for an official visit.
A former co-Big Ten Freshman of the Year, Mgbako could be a home run for an NC State basketball roster that currently has only a few players on tap in the frontcourt. As a sophomore and second-year starter in Bloomington, he averaged 12.2 points, 4.6 rebounds, and 1.1 assists per game.
For now, there's no guarantee that Wade & Co. will secure a commitment from Mackenzie Mgbako while he's in town this weekend. However, the trip alone further points to NC State having a real chance to prevail.
NC State basketball currently boasts transfer pledges from a pair of Wade’s former players in veteran guard Alyn Breed and junior wing Quadir Copeland.
