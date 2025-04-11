All Wolfpack

NC State Basketball Loses High-Flying Guard to Transfer Portal

Another NC State basketball roster spot became available via the announced departure of Trey Parker.

Matt Giles

NC State basketball guard Trey Parker
NC State basketball guard Trey Parker / Bob Donnan-Imagn Images
The transfer portal has been open for weeks. So, many assumed that NC State basketball freshman guard Trey Parker was intending to run it back in Raleigh and be a key piece of head coach Will Wade’s new plans for the Wolfpack.

But in somewhat surprising news on Friday afternoon, the former three-star prospect announced his intentions to enter the transfer portal and continue his collegiate career elsewhere, opening up an eight scholarship spot on the 2025-26 NC State basketball roster.

The 6-foot-1, 165-pound Parker showed some flashes of high upside in his lone year with the Wolfpack despite a limited role as a reserve. He poured in 15 points against Duke in January and later tallied 19 points and five assists against Stanford.

Across 27 games, he averaged 4.6 points, 1.4 rebounds, and 1.1 assists in 11.9 minutes per outing, shooting 35.7 percent from deep.

Paul McNeil Jr. is now set to be NC State’s lone returning scholarship player heading into the 2025-26 season.

