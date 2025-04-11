NC State Basketball Loses High-Flying Guard to Transfer Portal
The transfer portal has been open for weeks. So, many assumed that NC State basketball freshman guard Trey Parker was intending to run it back in Raleigh and be a key piece of head coach Will Wade’s new plans for the Wolfpack.
ALSO READ: Wolfpack Now Reportedly Eyeing Division II Transfer
But in somewhat surprising news on Friday afternoon, the former three-star prospect announced his intentions to enter the transfer portal and continue his collegiate career elsewhere, opening up an eight scholarship spot on the 2025-26 NC State basketball roster.
The 6-foot-1, 165-pound Parker showed some flashes of high upside in his lone year with the Wolfpack despite a limited role as a reserve. He poured in 15 points against Duke in January and later tallied 19 points and five assists against Stanford.
Across 27 games, he averaged 4.6 points, 1.4 rebounds, and 1.1 assists in 11.9 minutes per outing, shooting 35.7 percent from deep.
Paul McNeil Jr. is now set to be NC State’s lone returning scholarship player heading into the 2025-26 season.
ALSO READ: NC State on Early Watch List for Former SEC Player
Stay tuned to NC State Wolfpack On SI for more NC State basketball news.