AllWolfpack
Top Stories
Football
Basketball
Sports

Division I Council Approves New Basketball Scheduling Guidelines

Brett Friedlander

Under new scheduling guidelines approved by the NCAA’s Division I Council on Friday, men’s basketball programs will be allowed to schedule up to 28 regular season games and participate in one multiple-team event that includes up to three games starting with the 2020-21 season.

Teams can schedule 29 regular-season games, but only if they participate in a multi-team event consisting of two games or does not participate in a multiple-team event at all.

The Council vote is subject to review by the NCAA Board of Directors and isn’t considered final until the conclusion of that board’s meeting on Wednesday, April 29.

According to a release put out by the NCAA, a multiple-team event must be sponsored by the NCAA, an active member or member conference, or the National Association of Basketball Coaches.

An example of a multiple-team event is the Empire Classic, a four-team event in which NC State will participate along with Villanova, Baylor and Michigan next season.

Among the rules concerning multiple-team events:

◼ Teams can only participate in the same event once in any four-year period;

◼ A three-game multiple-team event must be concluded in a 10-day window while two-game multiple-team events must be played within five days;

◼ All schools involved in the event must play the same number of games.

The legislation is intended to improve the multiple-team event environment and eliminate tack-on games that are not considered to be a legitimate part of an event. The new legislation also gives teams increased control and flexibility over scheduling when, where and who to play in an additional one or two regular-season games.

“The new legislation preserves and strengthens the multiple-team event season that is so important and exciting for college basketball teams and fans,” said Judy MacLeod, commissioner of Conference USA and chair of the Men’s Basketball Oversight Committee

Comments

Basketball

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

State Defensive Line Tradition Helped Murchison Get to NFL

Larrell Murchison's selection by the Tennessee Titans on Saturday continued an NC State tradition of sending defensive linemen to the NFL. It's a tradition Murchison said helped prepare him to follow in the footsteps of his fellow draftees. Read more

Brett Friedlander

IBM Can Wait: Smith-Williams Ready to Take His Shot With Redskins

James Smith-Williams has a standing job offer with IBM, but after being drafted in the seventh round of the NFL draft by the Washington Redskins on Saturday, the corporate world will have to wait for the former NC State defensive end. Read more

Brett Friedlander

Versatility, Sack Dance Make Murchison a Good Fit in Nashville

Between his air guitar sack celebration and a versatlity that allows him to play multiple roles, NC State defensive lineman Larrell Murchison says he's a good fit for the Tennessee Titans, the NFL team that drafted him in the fifth round Saturday. Read more

Brett Friedlander

Redskins take Smith-Williams in Seventh Round

James Smith-Williams had to wait until almost the bitter end of the NFL draft, but the NC State defensive end was finally rewarded for his patience Saturday when the Washington Redskins took him with in the seventh and final round with the 229th overall pick, Read more

Brett Friedlander

SI All Titans coverage of Murchison draft

Brett Friedlander

Murchison Drafted By Titans in Fifth Round

Defensive tackle Larrell Murchison became the first NC State player to be taken in this year's draft when he was picked by the Tennessee Titans with the 174th overall selection in the fifth round. Read more

Brett Friedlander

Swofford: Football Season Scenarios Being Discussed

In an interview with ESPNU Radio, commissioner John Swofford said that the ACC is discussing a number of different possible scenarios for playing the 2020 football season. Read more

Brett Friedlander

How would Larrell Murchison fit in with the Broncos?

Brett Friedlander

Murchison Nearing End of Long, Winding Road to NFL

As Larrell Murchison waits to hear his name called in thre NFL draft, the former NC State defensive lineman still has a hard time believing his football dream is about to come. Read more

Brett Friedlander

Wolfpack Low Round NFL Draft Successes

It's likely to take until Saturday for the first NC State player to come off the board in this year's NFL draft. But as the Wolfpack's draft history shows, even low round picks can still go on to have long, sucessful pro football careers. Read more

Brett Friedlander