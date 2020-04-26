Division I Council Approves New Basketball Scheduling Guidelines

Under new scheduling guidelines approved by the NCAA’s Division I Council on Friday, men’s basketball programs will be allowed to schedule up to 28 regular season games and participate in one multiple-team event that includes up to three games starting with the 2020-21 season.

Teams can schedule 29 regular-season games, but only if they participate in a multi-team event consisting of two games or does not participate in a multiple-team event at all.

The Council vote is subject to review by the NCAA Board of Directors and isn’t considered final until the conclusion of that board’s meeting on Wednesday, April 29.

According to a release put out by the NCAA, a multiple-team event must be sponsored by the NCAA, an active member or member conference, or the National Association of Basketball Coaches.

An example of a multiple-team event is the Empire Classic, a four-team event in which NC State will participate along with Villanova, Baylor and Michigan next season.

Among the rules concerning multiple-team events:

◼ Teams can only participate in the same event once in any four-year period;

◼ A three-game multiple-team event must be concluded in a 10-day window while two-game multiple-team events must be played within five days;

◼ All schools involved in the event must play the same number of games.

The legislation is intended to improve the multiple-team event environment and eliminate tack-on games that are not considered to be a legitimate part of an event. The new legislation also gives teams increased control and flexibility over scheduling when, where and who to play in an additional one or two regular-season games.

“The new legislation preserves and strengthens the multiple-team event season that is so important and exciting for college basketball teams and fans,” said Judy MacLeod, commissioner of Conference USA and chair of the Men’s Basketball Oversight Committee