Wolfpack Commit Smith Finishes With a Bang In Myrtle Beach

Brett Friedlander

Terquavion Smith saved his best for last at the Big Shots basketball showcase event in Myrtle Beach.

Playing in his seventh and final game of the weekend for his U17 team, Tea Marie Hoops, the NC State commit erupted for 30 points in an 87-84 victory against Flight 22 Elite UA Rise 17.

The win was the closest of the week for Tea Marie Hoops, which won all seven games it played in the two phases of the event that began on Thursday.

A rising senior guard from Farmville Central High School, Smith knocked down eight three-pointers in his big finale. He finished the three-game bracket with 15 buckets from beyond the arc, tying him for most in the field. His 66 points were second most and his 22.0 point per game average was the third best.

His 14 three-pointers and 67 points over the first four games in the earlier bracket were also among the tournament leaders.

A 6-foot-3, 180-pound All-State selection, Smith, is ranked as the No. 3 player in North Carolina and has led Farmville Central to back-to-back 2A state championships. He was listed as one of the top 10 standouts to watch in the tournament.

He is one of two 2021 Wolfpack commitments. Four-star power forward Ernest Ross from Alachua, Fla. is the other.

Smith's Tea Marie teammate De'Ante Green, a 6-9 power forward from The Christ School in Arden and a potential State target for 2022, also had a big weekend.

He scored 20 points in the win against Flight 22 Elite to go along with the 23 he scored in an earlier game on Saturday.

Packlitig8r