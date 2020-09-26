Point Guard Prospect Pass Commits to State

Two sport star Breon Pass, who has seen his stock skyrocket this summer after deciding to concentrate on basketball in college rather than football, has committed to NC State.

He announced his decision Saturday via social media, choosing coach Kevin Keatts' Wolfpack over other finalists Georgia Tech, East Carolina and Providence.

A 6-foot, 170-pound athlete from Reidsville High School, Pass was an all-state selection in both sports as a junior last season. Although the consensus was that he's a better prospect as a wide receiver than a point guard, he surprised most observers by announcing his preferece toward basketball this spring.

"This is not the usual decision, but it's what helped me prepare for my future" Pass said in an Instagram Live video announcing his choice. "I want to thank God for blessing with the talent for being good at both sports. ... I am following my heart by doing something I love to do."

Keatts was the first high major coach to offer Pass a scholarship, a factor that weighed heavily on his decision. So did the opportunity to play in the same backcourt as fellow State commit Terquavion Smith -- Pass' teammate with Tea Marie Hoops and Team CP3 on this year's summer circuit.

"T is a killer on the court and I know whenever he's on fire, I know it's going to be a long night for whoever is guarding him," Pass said. "I've been playing with T since the seventh grade ... I can see me and T take the court together at State. We would definitely kill."

Pass caught 42 passes for 752 yards and 13 touchdowns last season while also rushing for 208 yards on only 13 carries for a Reidsville team that won the 2A state championship.

He averaged 21.1 points, 7.4 rebounds, 7.3 assists and 3.2 steals in basketball while helping the Rams to the state quarterfinals. He shot 44.2 percent from three-point range.

Against Salisbury on Jan. 18, he scored 50 points, going 17 of 27 from the floor, with 11 rebounds, six assists and three steals. It's a performance that caught the eye of Keatts and other high major coaches.

"Coach Keatts is a cool coach and he always keeps it real. When I got the offer, I couldn't believe it at first. When I went on my unofficial visits, it was nothing but love for Coach Keatts and the rest of the coaching staff."

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook -- ACC Insider

Twitter -- @WolfpackMaven and Brett Friedlander at @BFriedACC