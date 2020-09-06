SI.com
Wolfpack Makes Top 4 for PG Breon Pass

Brett Friedlander

NC State was the first high Division I program to offer Breon Pass as a basketball player. Sunday, the Wolfpack became one the final four schools in contention for the two-sport star from Reidsville High School.

The other three schools to make the cut for Pass are ACC rival Georgia Tech, East Carolina and Providence.

A 6-foot, 170-pound athlete from Reidsville High School, Pass was an all-state perfomer in both sports last season. Although the consensus was that he's a better prospect as a wide receiver than a point guard, he announced on social media this spring that he planned to pursue basketball rather than football in college.

"This is not the usual decision, but it's what helped me prepare for my future" Pass said in an Instagram Live video announcing his choice. "I want to thank God for blessing with the talent for being good at both sports. ... I am following my heart by doing something I love to do."

Pass caught 42 passes for 752 yards and 13 touchdowns last season while also rushing for 208 yards on only 13 carries for a Reidsville team that won the 2A state championship.

He averaged 21.1 points, 7.4 rebounds, 7.3 assists and 3.2 steals in basketball while helping the Rams to the state quarterfinals. He shot 44.2 percent from three-point range.

Against Salisbury on Jan. 18, he scored 50 points, going 17 of 27 from the floor, with 11 rebounds, six assists and three steals.

It's a performance that caught the eye of State's Kevin Keatts before most other basketball coaches.

"Coach Keatts is a cool coach and he always keeps it real. When I got the offer, I couldn't believe it at first. When I went on my unofficial visits, it was nothing but love for Coach Keatts and the rest of the coaching staff."

Pass' stock has risen considerably with standout performances on the summer all-star circuit with the Tea Marie Hoops and CP3 teams.

One of his teammates on those squads was shooting guard Terquavion Smith, who has already committed to State. In an interview with SI All Wolfpack in July, Pass contemplated the possibility of playing in the same backcourt together in red and white.

"I can see me and T take the court together at State," Pass said. "We would definitely kill, but it's all in the process right now. Who knows, it might happen?"

