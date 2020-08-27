Women's Basketball Assistant West Returns to Wolfpack

The newest member of Coach Wes Moore’s coaching staff isn’t new to the NC State women’s basketball program.

Nikki West spent five seasons with the Wolfpack before leaving for Charlotte last year.

Wednesday, she returned to the Wolfpack when Moore hired her to fill the opening on his staff.

"We're blessed to have Nikki return to NC State," said Moore in a statement. "She brings a wealth of college coaching experience, as well as 16 years of working directly with me at the Division I level.

“She is very familiar with our system and the high-character, elite athletes we recruit to play for the Wolfpack. As a former ACC player herself, Nikki is able to relate to and mentor the young ladies she works with, both on the court and off, and she is instrumental in assisting them in having successful careers and lives."

West, an All-ACC power forward at Clemson during her playing career, helped State compile a 112-52 record (51-29 ACC) during her first tenure at State. The Wolfpack put together four 20-plus win seasons, a pair of top-two conference finishes and postseason invitations every year during that stretch.

She also worked with 2014 first round WNBA draft pick Markeisha Gatling and third rounder Kody Burke, helping Gatling become the nation's most accurate shooter while increasing her scoring output from 9.6 points per game during her junior season to 17.4 as a senior.

"NC State is like home, a part of my family and I'm very excited to be returning," West said. "Most importantly, I am grateful to be reunited with my mentor and friend, Coach Moore."

Before coming to State the first time, West previously coached at Chattanooga, USC Upstate and Dorman High School.