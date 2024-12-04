Potential NC State Basketball Spark to Counter Texas Gem Tre Johnson
Entering the SEC/ACC Challenge bout in Raleigh at 9:15 p.m. ET Wednesday (ESPN2), the Texas Longhorns (6-1, 0-0 SEC) have won six straight since their season-opening loss to Ohio State in Las Vegas. Their stretch includes a 70-66 victory over Syracuse in Brooklyn two weeks ago. And they've thrived on the back of freshman guard Tre Johnson, a former five-star prep posing a problem for an NC State basketball squad that is looking to snap a two-game losing skid.
The 6-foot-6 Johnson is an athletically inclined bucket-getter and innate tempo-pusher. He's averaging 21.1 points, 2.9 rebounds, and 2.1 assists while shooting a blistering 42.0 percent beyond the arc on 7.1 attempts per outing.
Sure, the Wolfpack (5-2, 0-0 ACC) needs a collective effort to contain the Longhorns' premier weapon. But when it comes to defending and perhaps even sometimes matching the momentum-changing electricity that Johnson is likely to produce in the Lenovo Center, NC State could call on a rookie guard of its own in the high-flying Trey Parker.
"He's gonna be good," eighth-year NC State basketball head coach Kevin Keatts noted about Parker during his Zoom call with the media on Wednesday, explaining his decision to give the 6-foot-1 sparkplug his first career start last time out in the Wolfpack's 72-61 Black Friday loss to BYU in San Diego. "I just wanted a spark...I wanted a spark and just to light a fire under Trey, and our team needed some energy."
Whether as a starter or reserve on Wednesday night, that Trey Parker energy may well come in handy.
Despite sitting out one game after sustaining a wrist injury in the Wolfpack's third outing of the season, Parker has logged double-digit minutes in all but one of the six contests he's played, including four straight. He's averaging 5.8 points, 2.2 rebounds, 1.3 assists, and 1.0 steals in 14.8 minutes per game, shooting 48.4 percent from the field.
