Pacers vs. Wizards Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Thursday, Feb. 19

The two worst teams in the Eastern Conference this season begin their post-All-Star break schedule going head-to-head.

The Indiana Pacers hit the road on Thursday night without Pascal Siakam (personal) to face the Washington Wizards, who won’t have Alex Sarr (hamstring) in this matchup.

Washington made two win-now moves before the deadline, acquiring Anthony Davis and Trae Young, but it appears both players may not even suit up with the team this season. The Wizards are hoping to land a top pick in a loaded 2026 NBA Draft, and oddsmakers have set them as home dogs in this matchup.

Indiana is in the middle of an unwanted gap year after Tyrese Haliburton tore his Achilles in the NBA Finals last season. The Pacers entered the break on a two-game winning streak, but they are just 5-22 on the road overall this season.

Betting on this matchup isn’t for the faint of heart, but I have a game pick, player prop and more to consider on Thursday night.

Pacers vs. Wizards Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Pacers -3.5 (-110)

Wizards +3.5 (-110)

Moneyline

Pacers: -175

Wizards: +145

Total

232.5 (Over -115/Under -105)

Pacers vs. Wizards How to Watch

Date: Thursday, Feb. 19

Time: 7:00 p.m. EST

Venue: Capital One Arena

How to Watch (TV): MNMT, FanDuel Sports Network (Local)

Pacers record: 15-40

Wizards record: 14-39

Pacers vs. Wizards Injury Reports

Pacers Injury Report

Pascal Siakam – out

Johnny Furphy – out

Tyrese Haliburton – out

Obi Toppin – out

Ivica Zubac – out

Quenton Jackson – questionable

TJ McConnell – questionable

Taelon Peter – probable

Aaron Nesmith – questionable

Micah Potter – questionable

Ethan Thompson – probable

Wizards Injury Report

Alex Sarr – out

Trae Young – out

Anthony Davis – out

Cam Whitmore – out

D’Angelo Russell – out

Pacers vs. Wizards Best NBA Prop Bets

Wizards Best NBA Prop Bet

Tre Johnson OVER 1.5 3-Pointers (-143)

The Wizards have been tanking and limiting the minutes of some of their best young players, including Johnson (18 minutes in his last game) and Kyshawn George.

However, I think this line is a little too low for the 2025 first-round pick, as he’s shooting an impressive 38.6 percent from 3 on 5.5 attempts per game.

Johnson has made two or more shots from deep in 10 of his 15 games since the start of 2026, averaging 6.1 attempts per game. On that volume, he should be able to knock down two or more 3s against a stingy Indiana defense that ranks first in the league in opponent 3s made per game.

Pacers vs. Wizards Prediction and Pick

Both of these teams want to lose and finish with a bad record for their draft stock, which means we could see some makeshift lineups in the second half of Thursday night.

So far this season, these teams have played a pair of low-scoring games, combining for 205 and 197 points.

The Pacers have the worst road offensive rating in the NBA (105.8), and these teams are No. 28 and No. 25 in the league in points per game. With Siakam out for Indiana, I don’t see it having a big game scoring the ball.

If the Wizards continue to limit minutes of their best players, they’re going to struggle to hang a big number on this Indiana team, especially with Sarr out of the lineup.

I think the UNDER is a must bet since neither squad can be trusted to win given the current tanking landscape in the NBA.

Pick: UNDER 232.5 (-105 at DraftKings)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

Find Peter Dewey's NBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.