Prime NC State Basketball Recruiting Target Receives More Lofty Praise
Just a few days after welcoming NC State basketball recruiters and others to prep powerhouse Blair Academy (N.J.), five-star floor general Deron Rippey Jr. once again showed what the buzz is all about in his recruitment by delivering a few standout performances as part of 3SSB Circuit Session I action in Texas over the weekend.
"A 6-foot-1 strong and athletic point guard, Rippey was at it again moving different than everyone else on the floor," 247Sports' Brandon Jenkins noted about the coveted talent's prowess. "His game exudes confidence, and he did not run into any issue when it came to making the right play.
"He was one of the more fun players to watch when it came to breaking down a defense to score at the rim."
At this early juncture in the cycle, Rippey stacks up at No. 19 overall, No. 5 among point guards, and No. 1 in New Jersey on the 247Sports 2026 Composite. He holds over 30 offers, including from the likes of Kansas and UNC.
Jenkins reported that NC State, Alabama, Syracuse, Rutgers, Louisville, and Arkansas "are all seriously involved" in the Deron Rippey Jr. sweepstakes.
