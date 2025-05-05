NC State Basketball Reminds Folks of Newcomer's Outside Stroke
Averaging 1.4 makes from three in less than 20 minutes per game off the bench for his career, NC State basketball transfer addition Jerry Deng has knocked down 38.0 percent of his attempts beyond the arc.
As the NC State basketball social media team suggested via the following highlights of Deng's smooth release from deep, the 6-foot-9, 220-pound forward has the potential be a potent 3-point marksman for Will Wade and his first Wolfpack squad:
“Jerry is a tall and long forward that is going to be a really good player in our system," the 42-year-old Wade said last week in officially announcing the Wolfpack's signing of the 21-year-old Deng, a former three-star prep from Georgia who spent a season apiece at Hampton and Florida State. "He's a highly skilled off-ball player that has strong catch-and-shoot ability and will do a great job helping us space the floor offensively.
"He's a high-energy player that has good instincts for how to play the game, and I think he will do a great job in our program."
Deng, who once scored 37 points in a college game, stacks up at No. 274 overall in the portal and is one of six NC State basketball transfer prizes this cycle. The Wolfpack collection currently ranks No. 36 in the country, per 247Sports.
