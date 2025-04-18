Prime NC State Basketball Transfer Target Heads Elsewhere
When details on Indiana transfer Mackenzie Mgbako’s recruitment began to surface, all signs indicated that the NC State basketball program was among the leaders.
The Wolfpack then hosted Mgbako for a visit, again indicating that there was strong mutual interest.
But in a somewhat surprising decision, it turns out that the former Hoosier has passed on joining Will Wade and the Wolfpack. Instead, Mgbako is heading to the SEC.
On Thursday night, On3’s Joe Tipton reported that Mgbako has committed to play for Texas A&M and new Aggies head coach Bucky McMillan. A few minutes later, the program announced his official signing via the following social media post:
A former five-star recruit and McDonald’s All American, Mgbako spent two seasons with the Hoosiers, landing Big 10 Freshman of the Year honors in 2023-24.
The 6-foot-9, 222-pound sophomore forward was a full-time starter with the Hoosiers. Last season, he averaged 12.2 points, 4.6 rebounds, and 1.1 assists per game while connecting on 32.9 percent of his attempts beyond the arc.
As for the NC State basketball recruiters, they're now eyeing other options while searching for frontcourt transfers. Their three-deep transfer haul consists of three guards, including Michigan State transfer Tre Holloman.
