NC State Basketball Staff Eyes Former JUCO Sensation

The NC State basketball transfer radar now includes Christian Coleman.

As the entry deadline draws closer for transfers, NC State basketball head coach Will Wade and his gang continue to patrol the portal to fill the remaining open spots on their 2025-26 roster.

In recent days, the Wolfpack staff has begun keying in on frontcourt targets. And now, they have reportedly shown interest in a former junior college standout who has spent the past two seasons developing into a formidable force at the Division I level.

On Thursday, 247Sports’ Dushawn London reported that NC State has shown interest in UAB transfer Christian Coleman, joining a list of suitors exploring the possibility of bringing him into their programs.

Coleman is currently set to visit Arizona State on Monday, per London, while also hearing from Cincinnati, Memphis, Oklahoma, Oklahoma State, Seton Hall, and VCU, not to mention the Wolfpack.

After beginning his career playing for Louisiana State University at Alexandria, Coleman became one of the most sought-after JUCO transfers when he made the jump to the Division I level in 2023.

The 6-foot-8, 205-pound forward was a full-time UAB starter this past season, averaging 11.6 points, 7.1 rebounds, and 1.4 assists the NIT quarterfinals for a squad that reached the NIT quarterfinals.

NC State basketball has thus far built a five-deep incoming class consisting of three transfers and two college newcomers via the recruiting trail. As things stand, Wade and his cohorts still have eight open scholarships to work with as they pursue a number of transfer targets still up for grabs.

