NC State Basketball Portal Watch: PJ Haggerty Secures Combine Invite
Even if the wave of Friday predictions in the PJ Haggerty transfer race prove accurate, first-year NC State basketball head coach Will Wade and his staff would likely still be in a battle with the NBA route for the high-powered guard's services next season.
ALSO READ: NC State Transfer Guard Bryce Heard Commits to Flyers
After all, after averaging 21.7 points, 5.8 rebounds, 3.7 assists, and 1.8 steals for the Memphis Tigers en route to becoming the 2024-25 AAC Player of the Year, a follow-up to his AAC Rookie of the Year campaign at Tulsa after redshirting at TCU in 2022-23, there's no telling the heights that Haggerty might reach next.
And he's now guaranteed a shot to prove his value against projected draft picks.
On Friday, the league announced the list of 75 invites to this year's NBA Draft Combine, set for May 11-18 in Chicago, and it includes Haggerty. His inclusion suggests scouts and the likes legitimately see him as a potential draft pick in Brooklyn's Barclays Center, June 25-26.
The 6-foot-3, 192-pound Texas native and other early draft entrants have until May 28 to withdraw from the NBA Draft pool and retain their remaining college eligibility.
For now, Haggerty hasn't revealed a winner in his recruitment as a third-time transfer. Again, though, NC State basketball appears to own all the momentum.
Meanwhile, NC State's latest 2025 recruiting prize, Congolese big man Paul Mbiya, is an early draft entrant but is absent from the NBA Draft Combine list, indicating a high probability that he actually ends up in a Wolfpack jersey for the start of the Will Wade era.
Stay tuned to NC State Wolfpack On SI for more NC State basketball news.